Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in TopBuild by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TopBuild by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

BLD stock opened at $186.01 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

