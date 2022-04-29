Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $443.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

