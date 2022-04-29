Tezos Price Hits $2.69 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00006989 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $68.06 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00220553 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 914,387,046 coins and its circulating supply is 892,771,821 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

