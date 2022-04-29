The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. AES reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 17.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after buying an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 222,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,328. AES has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

