The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

SCHW traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $69.18. 62,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

