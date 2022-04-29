The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.2% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $112,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 221,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $65.73 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

