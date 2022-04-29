The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.61 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

