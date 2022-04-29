The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,857,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,907,844. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

