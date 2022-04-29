The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.97

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.97 and traded as low as $7.40. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 264,837 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $387.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

