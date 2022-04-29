The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $88.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,678,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.