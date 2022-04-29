The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. 332,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,597. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,300,000 after purchasing an additional 397,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

