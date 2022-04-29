The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,064,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.66. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

