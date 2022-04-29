The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010296 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225304 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

