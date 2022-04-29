The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $718.36

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.36 ($9.16) and traded as high as GBX 987.21 ($12.58). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 960 ($12.24), with a volume of 127,354 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.13) to GBX 1,000 ($12.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 749.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 719.40.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

