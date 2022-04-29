The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €30.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.43 ($37.02).

RNO stock opened at €22.95 ($24.68) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The business’s 50-day moving average is €24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.61.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

