The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $246,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

NYSE:GS traded down $12.92 on Friday, hitting $305.49. 155,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.20 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.10. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

