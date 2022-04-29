The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $305.44

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $305.44 and last traded at $305.71, with a volume of 124076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $318.41.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,007,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,053,000 after acquiring an additional 170,775 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

