The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 585,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,469. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

