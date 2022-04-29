The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $27,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

BATRA stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $274.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

