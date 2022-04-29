The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 305,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.