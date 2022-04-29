The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller Sells 81 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $12,903.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.55. 10,331,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,087. The company has a market cap of $385.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

