The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,117. The company has a market cap of $392.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.31 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,956 shares of company stock valued at $84,357,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

