The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $392.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.31 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $39,190,894 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

