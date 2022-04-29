The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $10,168.88 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,609 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $10,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 720,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 891 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $5,354.91.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68.

On Sunday, February 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16.

RealReal stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $552.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REAL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 239,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.