The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

RSTGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt raised The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The Restaurant Group stock remained flat at $$0.85 during midday trading on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

