The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Shyft Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-1.41 EPS.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,519. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $892.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

