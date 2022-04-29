The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Update

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 494.2% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,337.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $$11.08 during midday trading on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

About Siam Cement Public (Get Rating)

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

