The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

