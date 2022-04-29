The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $56.57 on Friday. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in St. Joe by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in St. Joe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

