The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,766 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,998. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $171.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,702. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.