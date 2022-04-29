The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. 221,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $112.69 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

