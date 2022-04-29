The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95,761 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

DIS traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.97. 471,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,403,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a market cap of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

