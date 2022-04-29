Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $559.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $564.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

