TheStreet Downgrades CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to C+

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CEMEX by 24.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CEMEX by 38.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.