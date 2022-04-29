THETA (THETA) Price Tops $5.25 on Major Exchanges

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $5.25 billion and approximately $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

