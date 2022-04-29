Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,115,087 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

In related news, insider Trevor Phillips acquired 2,758,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £27,580 ($35,151.67).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

