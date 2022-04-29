Titan Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,054.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 77.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 567.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011105 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007510 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

