Tixl Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.79 or 0.07265505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00057522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

