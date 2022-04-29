TokenPay Price Hits $0.0307 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. TokenPay has a market cap of $677,102.74 and $50,785.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,943.66 or 1.00029458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024094 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.