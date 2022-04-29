Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

TMP opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial (Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

