Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$125.70.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$114.50. 87,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,691. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$97.76 and a 52-week high of C$124.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.63.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,462.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

