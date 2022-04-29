Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
