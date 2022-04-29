Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.70.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $208.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day moving average is $221.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.