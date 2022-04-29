Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Down 0.3%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.65. 13,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 8,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

