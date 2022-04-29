TransAlta Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
TA traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.83. 46,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,318. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.38. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Articles
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.