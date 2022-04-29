Transcodium Achieves Market Cap of $121,707.71 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $121,707.71 and $358.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

