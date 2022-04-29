TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $83,914.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $83,914.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041714 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.91 or 0.07256737 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049549 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 494,335,186 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars.

