Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL opened at $55.62 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

