Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $68.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $118.00.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.72.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. Trex has a 12 month low of $55.66 and a 12 month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.