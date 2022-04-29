TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.55. 110,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

TCBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

